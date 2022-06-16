IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Schiff: Did the Jan. 6 Committee wait too long? No, investigations have a pace of their own

  • Joe: There has to be consequences for Donald Trump for Jan. 6

  • Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn election more extensive than previously known: WaPo

    Capitol officer: Jan. 6 rioters called us traitors because we did our job

    Inside the DOJ clash over Trump's election claims

  • Rep. Mace suggests Trump could potentially have a future in the GOP

  • Most Americans support provisions in gun safety legislation talks: poll

  • Will AG Garland prosecute if there's enough evidence?

  • Ibram X. Kendi writes about how to talk to kids about race and racism

  • Biden is calling on oil producers to produce more, says Energy Secretary

  • President Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline

  • Fewer Americans blaming Trump for January 6, polling shows

  • John Kirby: President Biden to visit Saudi Arabia in July

  • Party has 'embraced fantasy over facts,' says former House member on leaving GOP

  • Bill Barr's testimony was important, says January 6 committee member

  • Florida House member taking on Sen. Rubio in November

  • Sen. Coons: January 6 hearings are remarkable, riveting and delivering new evidence

  • Sen. Warnock: Are we the America of Jan. 6 or the America of Jan. 5?

  • Joe on second Jan. 6 hearing: The people testifying were closest to Trump

  • George Conway: Trump does everything you tell your children they shouldn't do

Morning Joe

Capitol officer: Jan. 6 rioters called us traitors because we did our job

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn joins Morning Joe to discuss the January 6 Committee hearings so far and his thoughts on the footage shown during the hearings.June 16, 2022

