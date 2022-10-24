IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dem, GOP voters both see opposing party as 'grave threat' to U.S., polling shows

  • Britain has chosen its first person of color as prime minister

  • 'I'm here as an example': Jemele Hill on why her memoir is a story of perseverance

  • Pittsburgh Trump voters say they would vote for him again

  • Trump voters in focus group say he couldn't have stopped Jan. 6 violence

  • Steve Kornacki: Dems getting nervous about Pennsylvania because of trajectory

  • Ex-Air Force enlistee jailed after pleading guilty to using chemical spray on Jan. 6

  • Ignatius: Ukrainians are doing everything they can on the battlefront

  • Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than NY, California

  • Why crime is on the ballot in the Pennsylvania Senate race

  • Frank Luntz: We could have a situation of 2020 all over again

  • Meacham: Abraham Lincoln was principled but not self-righteous

  • 'A small point or two could make the difference': Third-party candidates could impact midterms

  • Steele: Barrett's decision on loan forgiveness consistent with how she views the process

  • Pennsylvania voters have lingering concerns over Fetterman's health

  • Crime a top concern to Philly Democratic voters in focus group

  • Steve Bannon to be sentenced Friday

  • 'Yard signs for secretary of state races': Why local elections have national attention

  • 'Business has a role to play': Why companies should pull involvement with West

  • McCaskill: I don't see the Senate races breaking red at this moment

Morning Joe

Can the Jan. 6 Committee compel Trump to testify?

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot subpoenaed former President Donald Trump on Friday for testimony and documents on his actions surrounding the bloodshed they say he instigated at the U.S. Capitol. Can the committee compel Trump to testify? Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 24, 2022

