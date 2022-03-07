Can lessons from the Cold War help us de-escalate?
The New Yorker's David Remnick and the Atlantic Council's Emma Ashford join Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what the Cold War can tell us about today.March 7, 2022
