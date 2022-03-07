IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia says military will hold its fire; Ukraine slams ceasefire proposal

    06:50

  • Residents flee Ukrainian city as bridge out is destroyed

    06:08
    Can lessons from the Cold War help us de-escalate?

    11:34
    American forces participate in active NATO military exercises in Latvia

    03:26

  • How the war in Ukraine could turn the European Union into a world superpower

    04:15

  • Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of creating 'propaganda corridors' disguised as aid routes

    02:40

  • How Americans can help the people of Ukraine

    05:28

  • Former Zelenskyy press secretary: Russians have occupied my hometown — and my memories

    07:46

  • As Russian troops descend, life persists: Compassion, family and love in Ukraine

    08:19

  • 'Hardly any place in Ukraine where anyone can feel safe'

    04:59

  • U.S. must shine a light on Putin and be the adult in the room, say admiral

    07:25

  • Elderly activist detained at Russian war protest

    00:49

  • How to shield against Russia's cyberattacks

    05:22

  • Ukrainian rock singer uses songs to lift the morale of soldiers

    05:51

  • Hacker group Anonymous declares 'cyber war' on Putin's Russia

    03:34

  • Where are Russian forces in Ukraine — and why are they there?

    03:55

  • Employers added 678,000 jobs in February, beating experts’ expectations

    04:26

  • Germans welcome Ukrainian refugees pouring into Berlin

    01:56

  • Pentagon: We will make it clear to Putin, the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory

    09:21

  • Clint Watts: Russia want to take control of Ukraine's entire energy sector

    07:16

Morning Joe

Can lessons from the Cold War help us de-escalate?

11:34

The New Yorker's David Remnick and the Atlantic Council's Emma Ashford join Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what the Cold War can tell us about today.March 7, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

