IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: This has been an extraordinarily successful two years legislatively

    06:56
  • Now Playing

    Can higher education help bridge the political divide?

    10:40
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Manafort doesn't apologize in first in-depth interview since prison

    05:57

  • Indiana lawmaker signals alarm on impact of new abortion law

    05:25

  • Joe: It enrages me when people love the U.S. if their party, person is in power

    05:54

  • Inside the origins of the government's family-separation policy

    07:27

  • Sen. Murphy: People's lives will get better because of this package

    08:48

  • Election deniers take center stage at CPAC

    07:10

  • David French: What we can learn by giving enemies a second chance

    08:59

  • 'This needs to end': Women's National Basketball director on Griner's detention

    08:36

  • What the abortion decision in Kansas could mean for the midterms

    03:33

  • The start of accountability at long last?

    06:21

  • 'Almost all' monkeypox spread from 'prolonged skin-to-skin contact', says WH Covid chief

    05:54

  • Mika: My mom taught me and my brothers to stand on our own

    05:21

  • J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling

    04:55

  • Joe: GOP has become so radical that Liz, Dick Cheney are considered so-called 'RINOs'

    06:57

  • Joe: The Arizona GOP selected the most extreme slate of candidates

    03:37

  • China sanctions House Speaker Pelosi over Taiwan trip

    07:35

  • Why the time has come to reform Electoral Count Act

    08:52

  • CPAC begins in Dallas with appearance from far-right leader

    08:35

Morning Joe

Can higher education help bridge the political divide?

10:40

Author Will Bunch joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'After the Ivory Tower Falls,' which looks at the political parties, if one party is more educated than the other and what role higher education could play in bridging the political divide.Aug. 8, 2022

  • Joe: This has been an extraordinarily successful two years legislatively

    06:56
  • Now Playing

    Can higher education help bridge the political divide?

    10:40
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Manafort doesn't apologize in first in-depth interview since prison

    05:57

  • Indiana lawmaker signals alarm on impact of new abortion law

    05:25

  • Joe: It enrages me when people love the U.S. if their party, person is in power

    05:54

  • Inside the origins of the government's family-separation policy

    07:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All