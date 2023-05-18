IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden leading Trump by seven points in new 2024 polling

    01:38

  • Will Leitch's new thriller inspired by Robert Altman and Paul Thomas Anderson

    07:55
  • Now Playing

    Can DeSantis' record in Florida play with a national Republican audience?

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    Puerto Rico looks to strengthen its economy

    06:12

  • Padma Laksmi hopes 'Taste the Nation' makes us curious about our fellow Americans

    08:25

  • Florida teacher under investigation for showing film explains why she showed movie in class

    03:48

  • Biden campaign team lays out 2024 campaign strategy

    04:06

  • 14th Amendment is an option Biden needs ready on debt, says senator

    05:40

  • Mayor Adams: Democrats need to get behind handling border crisis

    09:25

  • New York, NJ to unveil brand and logo as host city for FIFA World Cup

    05:53

  • Steve Rattner: Not much impact on deficit after tax cuts for the rich

    09:06

  • Joe: Trump, DeSantis lack the political touch, and that is why they go extreme on issues

    10:09

  • Kenny Smith on his new book 'Talk of Champions'

    08:35

  • House member seeking to expel Rep. Santos: He's a 'liar and a fraud'

    02:41

  • Patricia Arquette: 'High Desert' is a counter-culture comedy

    11:20

  • 'It was extremely disturbing': Police chief on discovering officer's hate-filled online comments

    06:32

  • 'This is a huge challenge for me': Sean Hayes on his Broadway return

    07:09

  • Senator says new agency devoted to regulating AI is necessary

    08:37

  • Senator introduces bill that would ensure abortion access for female servicemembers

    06:44

  • 'We need rules and regulations': Senator weighs in on AI's 'scary prospects'

    05:18

Morning Joe

Can DeSantis' record in Florida play with a national Republican audience?

06:01

Time's Molly Ball joins Morning Joe to discuss her latest reporting on Gov. Ron DeSantis, how he's transformed Florida and if he can convince the nation to get on board.May 18, 2023

  • Biden leading Trump by seven points in new 2024 polling

    01:38

  • Will Leitch's new thriller inspired by Robert Altman and Paul Thomas Anderson

    07:55
  • Now Playing

    Can DeSantis' record in Florida play with a national Republican audience?

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    Puerto Rico looks to strengthen its economy

    06:12

  • Padma Laksmi hopes 'Taste the Nation' makes us curious about our fellow Americans

    08:25

  • Florida teacher under investigation for showing film explains why she showed movie in class

    03:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All