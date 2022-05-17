IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    President Biden and first lady set to visit Buffalo

    03:46

  • Sen. Murphy: Common sense gun reform on a national level is necessary

    09:24

  • Joe: Talk about demographics is not the same as replacement theory

    08:18

  • Meacham: I do think there's hope; without hope we should just close down the republic

    04:55

  • Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate participated in January 6 march

    03:36

  • Bloggers in Russia criticize military after Ukraine bridge attack

    07:32

  • What are the next legal steps for Buffalo shooting suspect?

    06:11

  • Greek prime minister set to discuss U.S.-Greece relations, Ukraine war with Biden

    08:39

  • 'Let's love each other more': Buffalo mayor laments loss of 'great lives'

    07:15

  • 'Hate out in the open': McMorrow pushes back against rising rhetoric

    10:08

  • Joe on shootings: Fear is used by media moguls, tyrants to target most emotionally fragile

    01:55

  • Rev. Al: We shouldn't be surprised by this hate, but the question is what will we do about it?

    05:57

  • President Biden and first lady to visit Buffalo following shooting

    03:47

  • Biden administration scrambles to fix country's baby formula shortage

    05:51

  • Israeli police clash with mourners a funeral procession for journalist

    03:39

  • The Jan. 6 committee has found evidence they cannot ignore, says reporter

    09:45

  • 'My heart is breaking for the parents': House member gripped by formula shortage

    07:49

  • 'Completely inexcusable': Senator criticizes Rand Paul's blocking of Ukraine aid

    07:22

  • U.S. ambassador to Russia: Putin isn't interested in diplomacy at this point

    11:14

  • 'Serious drop off' in women's motivation to vote in midterms: Poll

    08:26

Morning Joe

Buffalo victim advocated for stricter gun laws

01:36

Katherine Massey died in Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo. She was an advocate for stricter gun laws, writing many letters in local publications urging stricter gun control laws.May 17, 2022

