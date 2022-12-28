IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Southwest warns travel disruptions likely to last days

    02:16

  • Why some retire and why some never will

    06:24

  • Hua Hsu's 'Stay True' lands on The Atlantic's year-end book list

    04:08
  • Now Playing

    Buffalo remains under travel ban with military police enforcement

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    House member: Border communities facing the brunt of what's happening

    07:52

  • Jonah Goldberg: Trump takes over for Nixon as saddest figure in post-presidential politics

    06:22

  • Preventing rail strike, saved Ukraine: Biden's 10 best accomplishments this year

    06:01

  • 55 percent of Americans say gender doesn't matter in presidential candidate

    05:54

  • Vatican says retired Pope Benedict in worsening health

    00:33

  • Republican leadership remains silent on Rep.-elect George Santos

    06:57

  • Measles Outbreak: More than two dozen kids hospitalized

    04:35

  • Why more people are choosing to "hit the gas pedal" after retirement age

    07:04

  • 'This is a regular occurrence': Abbott sends three busloads of immigrants to VP's official residence on Christmas Eve

    04:56

  • 'This is about putting Russia in the dark': Ukraine aims for February peace talks with Russia

    07:04

  • A Future Superhero and Friends traveled across the country 'to uplift humanity for the holidays'

    03:11

  • Gov. Tim Walz: 'This is a critical time in our nation's history'

    07:18

  • Buffalo Mayor urges residents to 'stay patient and off the roads'

    05:09

  • SCOTUS to decide on future of 'Title 42' Tuesday

    07:33

  • Winter storm leaves at least 57 people dead nationwide

    03:53

  • 'I said I was Jew-ish': Rep.-elect Santos admits to lying about his background

    07:58

Morning Joe

Buffalo remains under travel ban with military police enforcement

03:16

NBC News' Jesse Kirsch reports from Buffalo, NY on how the recent winter storm has brought the area to a literal standstill.Dec. 28, 2022

  • Southwest warns travel disruptions likely to last days

    02:16

  • Why some retire and why some never will

    06:24

  • Hua Hsu's 'Stay True' lands on The Atlantic's year-end book list

    04:08
  • Now Playing

    Buffalo remains under travel ban with military police enforcement

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    House member: Border communities facing the brunt of what's happening

    07:52

  • Jonah Goldberg: Trump takes over for Nixon as saddest figure in post-presidential politics

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All