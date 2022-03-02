Brokaw: Putin has not changed. He was a KGB agent then, and he's operating as one now.
In March 2000, Vladimir Putin won the majority vote to become President of Russia, succeeding Boris Yeltsin. Tom Brokaw was granted an exclusive one-on-one with the new Russian President. More than 20 years later, Brokaw reflects on what about Putin has changed — and what hasn’t.March 2, 2022
