IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump trails DeSantis by double digits in new polling

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    Broadway show set to close weeks after opening unless it can rally audiences

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    Los Angeles mayor declares state of emergency on homelessness

    11:23

  • Lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok

    03:34

  • Late civil rights leader John Lewis to be featured on U.S. stamp

    02:23

  • Text messages show Trump WH engaging in wild election conspiracy theories

    12:34

  • House Covid subcommittee to hold final hearing Wednesday

    08:08

  • Cause of soccer writer's death at World Cup released

    02:04

  • Sen. Murphy: Today is a day to remember all of the good that has come since Sandy Hook

    11:33

  • Trump special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State

    06:41

  • 'A whole new mystery': Inside the new 'Glass Onion'

    03:37

  • How Fentanyl became leading cause of death for many Americans

    06:29

  • Mass migrant crossing floods Texas border facilities: Report

    10:21

  • U.S. economy on a great trajectory, says senator following inflation report

    06:56

  • FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

    02:17

  • Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach dies at 61

    01:34

  • Congress produces its first-ever documentary, and it's on the economy

    09:18

  • Dr. Fauci: Disinformation can be dangerous to the health of the nation

    13:05

  • White House, Dems condemn Rep. Greene's comments on January 6

    08:10

  • 'This is the tip of the iceberg': New texts show GOP efforts to overturn 2020 results

    07:42

Morning Joe

Broadway show set to close weeks after opening unless it can rally audiences

07:06

Award-winning performer and playwright, Jordan E. Cooper, joins Morning Joe to discuss his Broadway show 'Ain't No Mo,' which is set to close on Sunday just weeks after opening and after rave reviews unless the production can rally audiences and boost ticket sales enough to reverse the decision.Dec. 14, 2022

  • Trump trails DeSantis by double digits in new polling

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    Broadway show set to close weeks after opening unless it can rally audiences

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    Los Angeles mayor declares state of emergency on homelessness

    11:23

  • Lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok

    03:34

  • Late civil rights leader John Lewis to be featured on U.S. stamp

    02:23

  • Text messages show Trump WH engaging in wild election conspiracy theories

    12:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All