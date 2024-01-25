Joe: Anything is possible, Nikki Haley has a month07:14
Broadway's 'Days of Wine and Roses' tackles love and addiction: 'Everybody has a connection'04:58
Kyra Sedgwick: 'Swing Left' helped me turn my despair into active activism and hopefulness07:25
'Global superstar' Shania Twain to take the stage at Forbes, Know Your Value 30/50 Summit01:54
Mika: Nikki Haley represents the last best hope for the Republican Party07:24
Mika: 'Childcare could make or break a woman's decision to run for office'05:06
UAW: 'Biden bet on the American worker, while Trump blamed the American worker'08:13
U.S. Economy grew at 3.3% pace in fourth quarter : 'About as good as it could get'02:28
Joe: Democrats are running against GOP's 'crash the economy, open border' platform05:49
Lemire: McConnell's admitting Trump doesn't want this border security deal04:41
McConnell shifts stance on Ukraine funding as GOP opposition grows03:09
Trump's defamation trial resumes amid speculation over testimony04:53
Biden set to announce $5B infrastructure investment in Wisconsin02:14
'Legacy' looks at a physician's experience with racism in medicine05:09
The 'blue wall' will hold for Biden in the Midwest, says governor06:13
Biden, Harris will remind voters it was Trump who took away abortion rights: Sen. Kaine09:57
Rev. Al: Not a good day in my life to watch Sen. Scott say 'I just love you' to Trump02:32
Chris Matthews: Trump thought he could put Haley away in NH, but he didn't05:03
Claire McCaskill: A really bad night for Donald Trump05:06
'A deeply, deeply pathetic moment': Trump humiliates Tim Scott in NH03:19
