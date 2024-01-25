Broadway's 'Days of Wine and Roses' tackles love and addiction: 'Everybody has a connection'

Kelli O'Hara and Brian D'Arcy James, join Morning Joe to discuss the new Broadway musical, "Days of Wine and Roses," now playing at Studio 54 for a 16-week run. The production, based on a 1958 teleplay—which later became a classic movie, featuring Jack Lemmon and Lee Remick — delves into uncharted waters as the characters navigate the complexities of their relationship and the impact of addiction on their lives. Jan. 25, 2024