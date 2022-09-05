IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump warns of backlash to search, calls FBI, DOJ 'vicious monsters'

    07:01
    British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced as U.K.’s next prime minister

    02:47
    Biden set to campaign on Labor Day in key battleground states

    02:30

  • Tom Nichols: The Constitution is under attack and Biden needed to give this speech

    05:52

  • Donny Deutsch: Biden made speech a referendum on GOP extremism

    04:05

  • Crucial Gen-Z voters are demanding more from the midterms

    08:24

  • Multiple GOP inquisitions await if party takes control of House

    06:20

  • 'The chickens have come home to roost for Donald Trump'

    05:12

  • Sen. Gillibrand: Reproductive rights issues impacting how people see Trump

    06:33

  • Horse collapse reignites push to ban carriages in NYC

    03:25

  • Conservative analyst believes DOJ has 'more than enough' to indict Trump

    03:59

  • Ginni Thomas pressed lawmakers in second state to overturn Biden's win: WaPo

    06:16

  • Biden issues a dire warning about threats to US democracy

    06:12

  • Trump vows 'full pardons' for Capitol rioters if he's elected

    03:52

  • Eugene Robinson: Biden speech was an urgent, wartime address

    03:00

  • An independent review should inspire more confidence in the system, says attorney

    08:23

  • Petro Poroshenko: Everyone in Ukraine now is a soldier

    04:23

  • Mississippi capital continues to face dire water crisis

    07:56

  • House Dems ask DNI to asses documents from Mar-a-Lago for security threats

    05:12

  • Senators return from bipartisan Ukraine trip as U.N. team heads to nuclear plant

    12:19

Morning Joe

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced as U.K.’s next prime minister

02:47

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been announced as the U.K.’s next prime minister as Boris Johnson resigns amid numerous scandals surrounding the country’s Covid-19 lockdown rules. NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports from London. Sept. 5, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

