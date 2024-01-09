IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump says he hopes the stock market crashes under Biden

    09:16

  • Trump has strong support among evangelicals, first-time caucus goers in Iowa: Poll

    03:46

  • Trump to arrive soon for DC Appeals court hearing

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Breaking smartphone addiction by switching to a flip phone

    04:29
  • UP NEXT

    Senator admits Biden's message on economy still hasn't 'broken through'

    08:00

  • Governor hopes to help boost candidates promoting empathy and compassion

    04:11

  • Michelle Obama admits she's 'terrified' over possible results of 2024 election

    06:19

  • Trump to attend Tuesday appeals hearing

    08:20

  • Why the 'United States versus itself' is the top risk for 2024

    09:44

  • Why the third-party candidacy issue is 'really real' in 2024

    04:48

  • Congress reaches a deal on how much to spend for 2024 as shutdown deadline nears

    02:56

  • 'So what?' Trump's response when told Pence was in danger: ABC report

    08:52

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and career the subject of new children's book

    04:28

  • Joe: Do they really love dictators in Des Moines?

    01:53

  • No easy answer as SCOTUS agrees to weigh if Trump can be kicked off ballot in Colorado

    05:28

  • Joe: It's shocking the president didn't know about Defense Secretary's hospitalization

    09:44

  • 'This is a man with moral clarity': DNC chair previews Biden's trip to Emanuel church

    08:17

  • 'You're a failure as a politician': Joe pushes back against Trump's 'failing nation' remark

    05:10

  • IDF's unseen facets: Julia Haart shares eye-opening trip to Israel

    04:08

  • 'The hard part is the exit strategy': Israeli defense minister outlines plans for post-war Gaza

    10:04

Morning Joe

Breaking smartphone addiction by switching to a flip phone

04:29

The New York Times' Kashmir Hill joins Morning Joe to discuss why she ditched her smartphone and switched to a flip phone for a month and how it changed her day-to-day life.Jan. 9, 2024

  • Trump says he hopes the stock market crashes under Biden

    09:16

  • Trump has strong support among evangelicals, first-time caucus goers in Iowa: Poll

    03:46

  • Trump to arrive soon for DC Appeals court hearing

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Breaking smartphone addiction by switching to a flip phone

    04:29
  • UP NEXT

    Senator admits Biden's message on economy still hasn't 'broken through'

    08:00

  • Governor hopes to help boost candidates promoting empathy and compassion

    04:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All