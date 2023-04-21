Breaking down the status of key Trump investigations

Eugene Robinson: I always thought Biden would run again if Trump is nominee04:19
LAPD seeks to rebuild its force after a drop in officers04:49
'Hope lives within every Ukrainian': Actress advocates for Ukraine04:58
Holocaust survivor says 'there is no such thing as done forever' when it comes to democracy08:03
Jake Gyllenhaal: 'The Covenant' is a simple story about doing the right thing07:36
Illinois governor calls out the 'fundamental cruelty' of GOP's culture war07:20
Nearly half of Democrats feel Biden should run in 202405:16
'A dangerous game': Twitter begins removing blue checks from accounts08:14
Sen. Baldwin warns of 'cataclysmic' impact of debt default06:38
Tennessee Republicans say red flag gun law is unlikely to pass06:20
- Now Playing
Breaking down the status of key Trump investigations06:18
- UP NEXT
Major anti-abortion group gives scathing response to Trump comments05:31
Chris Cillizza connects sports, politics and the U.S. presidency05:10
Michael Shannon on the legacy of the Waco siege06:38
Anand Giridharadas: We aren't just dividing as a society, we are de-developing07:38
Here's how a debt default could impact you02:10
How the current gun crisis is impacting our daily lives07:18
WH: House GOP needs to show courage and act on gun reform09:57
Donors are raising concerns about DeSantis' potential 2024 bid10:01
People want their rights to be protected, House member says on reproductive rights07:16
- UP NEXT
Eugene Robinson: I always thought Biden would run again if Trump is nominee04:19
LAPD seeks to rebuild its force after a drop in officers04:49
'Hope lives within every Ukrainian': Actress advocates for Ukraine04:58
Holocaust survivor says 'there is no such thing as done forever' when it comes to democracy08:03
Jake Gyllenhaal: 'The Covenant' is a simple story about doing the right thing07:36
Illinois governor calls out the 'fundamental cruelty' of GOP's culture war07:20
Play All