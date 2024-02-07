IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Border Patrol union supports bipartisan deal yet House GOP dismisses it

Morning Joe

Border Patrol union supports bipartisan deal yet House GOP dismisses it

03:00

The union representing Border Patrol agents, which endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020, came out in support of the bipartisan Senate border deal. The union's president Brandon Judd explained his support this week on Fox News.Feb. 7, 2024

