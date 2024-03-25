IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Boeing CEO, other executives stepping down amid safety crisis
March 25, 202402:03

    Boeing CEO, other executives stepping down amid safety crisis

Morning Joe

Boeing CEO, other executives stepping down amid safety crisis

02:03

Three senior Boeing executives including its CEO are stepping down, the company said Monday, as the company continues to deal with an ongoing scandal surrounding the safety of its passenger jets. CEO Dave Calhoun confirmed he was leaving the company in a statementMarch 25, 2024

    Boeing CEO, other executives stepping down amid safety crisis

