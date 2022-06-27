IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jan. 6 panel adds last-minute hearing Tuesday afternoon

  • Mika: Despite their flaws, Democrats are the last, best hope against fascism

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Blue states will begin to see 'reproductive refugees' because of ruling, says professor

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Majority of voters did not want Roe overturned, polling shows

    02:42

  • Businesses brace for post-Roe abortion rights battle

    05:18

  • Illinois prepares for 'potentially 10 to 20,000 more' women cross state lines

    04:27

  • What a law from 1931 could mean for Michigan

    07:47

  • Claire McCaskill: This is how extreme the law is in Missouri

    03:06

  • Mara Gay: The people who will suffer the most are the most vulnerable

    09:44

  • Sen. Klobuchar: This is an absolute outrage; get mad and vote

    09:50

  • Americans traveling to Mexico for abortion access

    03:32

  • Seeking a pardon shows 'consciousness of guilt,' says former U.S. attorney

    07:56

  • Engel: Zelenskyy says situation in Ukraine is critical

    05:07

  • How could SCOTUS gun ruling impact policing in New York?

    05:02

  • Confidence in the Supreme Court is now at its lowest: poll

    07:20

  • Beto O'Rourke: Abbott's extremist agenda not a reflection of the people of Texas

    09:33

  • Documentary filmmaker becomes a key January 6 witness

    07:04

  • 'New Yorkers and Americans are less safe' because of SCOTUS gun ruling: NYC Mayor

    08:35

  • Joe on Day Five takeaways: Patriotic Americans put the future of the country over political party

    08:20

  • Joe: January 6 hearings about as compelling as anything since Watergate

    04:26

  • 'Usually when there's smoke, there's fire': Gillum indicted on wire fraud charges

    08:50

Morning Joe

Blue states will begin to see 'reproductive refugees' because of ruling, says professor

05:50

Melissa Murray, professor and former clerk for Sonia Sotomayor, joins Morning Joe to discuss the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade on blue states.June 27, 2022

  • Mika: Despite their flaws, Democrats are the last, best hope against fascism

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Blue states will begin to see 'reproductive refugees' because of ruling, says professor

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Majority of voters did not want Roe overturned, polling shows

    02:42

  • Businesses brace for post-Roe abortion rights battle

    05:18

  • Illinois prepares for 'potentially 10 to 20,000 more' women cross state lines

    04:27

  • What a law from 1931 could mean for Michigan

    07:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All