Blinken to address U.N. amid evidence Russia moving toward 'imminent invasion'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to address the U.N. Security Council Thursday amid evidence on the ground the U.S. believes shows that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion of Ukraine. Sen. Patrick Maloney, who serves on the House Intelligence committee, joins Willie Geist to discuss. He calls this the "worst news you can imagine," and expresses concern about reports that Russia is stocking up on blood supplies. Feb. 17, 2022
