    Blinken defends Biden's 'dictator' statement about Xi: 'He speaks candidly, he speaks clearly'

Morning Joe

Blinken defends Biden's 'dictator' statement about Xi: 'He speaks candidly, he speaks clearly'

05:07

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterates the US commitment to the long-standing One China policy and emphasizes the need for a peaceful resolution of differences regarding Taiwan. He highlights the global economic implications of a crisis over Taiwan and emphasizes the widespread international concern about the issue.June 28, 2023

    Blinken defends Biden's 'dictator' statement about Xi: 'He speaks candidly, he speaks clearly'

