Morning Joe

Black Democratic voters say violent crime important to midterm vote

04:47

A majority of Black Democratic voters say violent crime is very important to how they plan on voting in the midterms, according to new Pew polling. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 2, 2022

