    Billie Jean King's advice to women: Follow the money

    05:26
Morning Joe

Billie Jean King's advice to women: Follow the money

05:26

Tennis legend and trailblazer for women's rights, Billie Jean King, talks about the fight for and the importance of pay equity and why she advises women to follow the money.March 8, 2023

    Billie Jean King's advice to women: Follow the money

    05:26
