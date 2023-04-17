Bill Clinton: 'We need to start talking across this divide' 

Former President Bill Clinton spoke out on gun violence in America in an exclusive interview with Joe Scarborough. In this preview, Clinton discussed the alarming frequency of gun violence in America, noting that the country has "a dramatically higher death rate among school-aged children because of gun violence than any other country in the world." Clinton called for unity across cultural divides and urged people to talk to their neighbors and engage in meaningful dialogue to address the issue. Don't miss 'Joe Scarborough Presents,' featuring the full exclusive interview with the former president, airing Monday, April 24 at 08:00 PM.April 17, 2023