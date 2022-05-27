IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Questions surround 'confusing, conflicting' police response to Texas shooting

    07:44
    Bill Bratton: You move to the shooter no matter what to save lives

    09:23
    Despite Uvalde shooting, NRA convention to go on as planned in Houston

    03:38

  • 'Everybody in the community is in pain': Uvalde City Council member says town is 'heartbroken'

    06:36

  • Jonathan Chait: The right's playbook for deflecting anger after shootings

    05:54

  • David Frum: Things changed a lot for the worse since Sandy Hook

    09:21

  • Rev. Al: I think the president is legitimately angry on guns

    08:03

  • Rep. Kinzinger: I think the age for buying a gun should be 21

    10:19

  • Our children are asking for us to 'make childhood childhood again'

    10:26

  • New questions about police response to school massacre

    06:35

  • Meacham: Nobody is talking about taking everything away

    10:22

  • Joe: What Beto said to reporters is supported by the majority of Americans

    08:51

  • Joe: Doing nothing to stop this ongoing carnage is a sin

    06:20

  • Adm. James Stavridis: We have got to get out of this dark thicket

    06:41

  • Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything

    09:17

  • 'What happens next is we get angry': Gun safety group calls for holding lawmakers accountable

    08:54

  • Fred Guttenberg: We need a permanent ATF director

    08:35

  • Sen. Murphy: I want people in this country to feel a sense of outrage

    08:21

  • Law enforcement working to identify weapon used in school shooting

    08:03

  • At least 19 children, 2 teachers killed at Texas school

    05:17

Morning Joe

Bill Bratton: You move to the shooter no matter what to save lives

09:23

The Morning Joe panel talks with former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton and former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder about the law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.May 27, 2022

