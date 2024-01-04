IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary address moved up a day due to weather 

    02:04
Morning Joe

Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary address moved up a day due to weather 

02:04

President Joe Biden plans to deliver a major speech on Friday to mark the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, casting former President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy. The Morning Joe panel discuss. Jan. 4, 2024

    Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary address moved up a day due to weather 

    02:04
