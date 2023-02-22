IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message

    07:01

  • Trump makes bizarre claim his visit to East Palestine boosted ratings

    02:11

  • 'I wanted to hold them accountable': Secy. Yellen confronts Russian officials at G20

    10:27

  • Joe: There is nothing conservative about DeSantis attacking businesses

    11:40

  • 'Predictable' special counsel would want to speak with Pence: Fmr. Jan 6 lead investigator

    06:58

  • Kyiv standing strong after first year of war

    07:02

  • Defense secretary: Putin assumed the world wouldn't care, and that didn't happen

    05:08

  • Putin has destroyed credibility through miscalculation: Jake Sullivan

    05:52

  • Secy. Blinken: A year in, Ukraine and NATO are more united

    06:52

  • Putin miscalculated Ukraine's bravery, says president of European Commission

    03:18

  • Gen. Milley: Russia failed strategically and operationally in Ukraine

    05:16

  • 'It's a war for democracy': Ukrainian soldier on what's at stake in the country

    04:26

  • Mark Brzezinski: The message to NATO alliance was 'collective defense works'

    10:27

  • Erin Brockovich: What happened in East Palestine will need decades of clean up

    10:58

  • Key takeaways from the Munich Security Conference

    06:24

  • House member says U.S. committed to helping Taiwan defend itself

    06:02

  • Dave Aronberg: Foreperson comments a bad look but won't make a difference

    04:02

  • Dems facing uphill battle in industrial Midwest

    08:46

  • Members of House Republicans visit Kyiv

    06:10

  • Fox News points out Trump officials never visited train derailment sites

    09:09

Morning Joe

Biden WH announces plan to save homebuyers and owners money

06:11

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge, joins Morning Joe to discuss a new Biden-Harris plan to save eligible homeowners and home buyers money.Feb. 22, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message

    07:01

  • Trump makes bizarre claim his visit to East Palestine boosted ratings

    02:11

  • 'I wanted to hold them accountable': Secy. Yellen confronts Russian officials at G20

    10:27

  • Joe: There is nothing conservative about DeSantis attacking businesses

    11:40

  • 'Predictable' special counsel would want to speak with Pence: Fmr. Jan 6 lead investigator

    06:58

  • Kyiv standing strong after first year of war

    07:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All