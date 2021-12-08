IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'We do have a rule of law here': Why Justice Dept. should act if Meadows ignores subpoena

    11:32

  • Alexander Vindman: Meeting with Putin 'occurred about as good as it needed to'

    09:43

  • Instagram CEO to testify before Congress on safety of teen users

    07:49

  • Young Democrats are more likely to despise the other party, according to polling

    07:05

  • Biden, Putin set for call amid growing tensions over Ukraine

    05:49

  • Democrat from red state says party needs to boost its efforts in rural U.S.

    07:21

  • Former House member announces campaign to recapture his seat

    08:56

  • 'America was completely unified': 80 years since attack on Pearl Harbor

    10:53

  • 'He was this quiet force': Remembering the life and legacy of Fred Hiatt

    12:34

  • Former D.C. Guard official accuses Army generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 response

    10:14

  • 'They acted so carelessly': Why Mich. parents charged with involuntary manslaughter

    07:29

  • The true story of how one woman was radicalized

    07:06

  • Can both the Dems and Republicans get their houses in order?

    10:10

  • Mary McCartney cooks vegan specialties with friends and family

    14:13

  • New York City to require Covid vaccine for all private sector workers

    05:37

  • 'An embodiment of a great part of the American story'

    11:16

  • Sen. Kaine: Democrats need to go sell the economy

    10:56

  • Industry standards, conventional safety standards 'wildly disregarded'

    11:47

  • 'To Live and Die in Alabama' looks at the controversial execution of Nathaniel Woods

    06:41

  • White House: We're not shutting down the economy

    08:53

Morning Joe

Alexander Vindman: Meeting with Putin 'occurred about as good as it needed to'

09:43

President  Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue 'strong economic measures' and increase military aid to the region should Russia invade Ukraine. Alexander Vindman joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 8, 2021

  • 'We do have a rule of law here': Why Justice Dept. should act if Meadows ignores subpoena

    11:32

  • Alexander Vindman: Meeting with Putin 'occurred about as good as it needed to'

    09:43

  • Instagram CEO to testify before Congress on safety of teen users

    07:49

  • Young Democrats are more likely to despise the other party, according to polling

    07:05

  • Biden, Putin set for call amid growing tensions over Ukraine

    05:49

  • Democrat from red state says party needs to boost its efforts in rural U.S.

    07:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All