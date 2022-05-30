IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Questions surround 'confusing, conflicting' police response to Texas shooting

    07:44

  • Rev. Al on honoring those who died in tragedy: We must live the life they would want us to live

    04:37

  • Emergency physician offers public health solutions to the gun crisis

    05:52

  • Group aims to change young people's minds about guns

    03:32

  • Uvalde students speak out after surviving school shooting

    09:46

  • Bill Bratton: You move to the shooter no matter what to save lives

    09:23

  • Despite Uvalde shooting, NRA convention to go on as planned in Houston

    03:38

  • 'Everybody in the community is in pain': Uvalde City Council member says town is 'heartbroken'

    06:36

  • Jonathan Chait: The right's playbook for deflecting anger after shootings

    05:54

  • David Frum: Things changed a lot for the worse since Sandy Hook

    09:21

  • Rev. Al: I think the president is legitimately angry on guns

    08:03

  • Rep. Kinzinger: I think the age for buying a gun should be 21

    10:19

  • Our children are asking for us to 'make childhood childhood again'

    10:26

  • New questions about police response to school massacre

    06:35

  • Meacham: Nobody is talking about taking everything away

    10:22

  • Joe: What Beto said to reporters is supported by the majority of Americans

    08:51

  • Joe: Doing nothing to stop this ongoing carnage is a sin

    06:20

  • Adm. James Stavridis: We have got to get out of this dark thicket

    06:41

  • Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything

    09:17

  • 'What happens next is we get angry': Gun safety group calls for holding lawmakers accountable

    08:54

Morning Joe

Biden visits Uvalde, DOJ to review law enforcement response to shooting

02:52

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited Uvalde, Texas over the weekend, meeting with victims’ families. Also, the U.S. Justice Department announced a critical incident review of the police response to the mass shooting. Sam Brock reports.May 30, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Questions surround 'confusing, conflicting' police response to Texas shooting

    07:44

  • Rev. Al on honoring those who died in tragedy: We must live the life they would want us to live

    04:37

  • Emergency physician offers public health solutions to the gun crisis

    05:52

  • Group aims to change young people's minds about guns

    03:32

  • Uvalde students speak out after surviving school shooting

    09:46

  • Bill Bratton: You move to the shooter no matter what to save lives

    09:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All