IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Three service secretaries urge Sen. Tuberville to stop blocking confirmations

    10:00
  • Now Playing

    Biden tours hurricane damage in Florida; DeSantis doesn't meet with him during visit

    10:18
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and Trump are tied in new 2024 matchup polling

    05:56

  • Morning Joe pays tribute to Jimmy Buffett

    04:55

  • Why the pre-Covid workplace is gone

    06:47

  • Left-leaning Democrats push for bolder Biden agenda

    03:56

  • Andrew Weissmann: The biggest challenge in the Fulton County case

    07:08

  • 'The mugshot is the campaign poster': Why Trump's trials are his campaign

    04:05

  • Col. Jack Jacobs receives a Quilt of Valor

    07:06

  • Georgia's GOP governor rejects calls to remove DA Fani Willis

    03:39

  • White House ramps up war room to battle expected GOP impeachment inquiry

    05:59

  • Sen. Cruz expresses outrage over an alcohol guideline that doesn't exist in the U.S.

    03:30

  • Nikki Haley calls Senate the most 'privileged nursing home in the country'

    06:08

  • Barr dismisses Trump's election interference claims

    03:35

  • Ross Douthat: Trump trial date is a big mistake

    03:00

  • Co-defendants move to separate Fulton County cases

    08:22

  • Federal judge rules Giuliani defamed former Georgia election workers

    08:28

  • Trump inflated net worth by more than $2 billion in one year: N.Y. AG

    04:05

  • 'We have a long way ahead,' says Coast Guard commander after Idalia

    04:24

  • FEMA Administrator to tour areas hit hard by Idalia

    06:01

Morning Joe

Biden tours hurricane damage in Florida; DeSantis doesn't meet with him during visit

10:18

President Biden traveled to Florida over the weekend to survey the damage from Hurricane Idalia, but Gov. Ron DeSantis did not meet with Biden during the trip. Yet, Republican Sen. Rick Scott did meet with Biden. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Sept. 5, 2023

  • Three service secretaries urge Sen. Tuberville to stop blocking confirmations

    10:00
  • Now Playing

    Biden tours hurricane damage in Florida; DeSantis doesn't meet with him during visit

    10:18
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and Trump are tied in new 2024 matchup polling

    05:56

  • Morning Joe pays tribute to Jimmy Buffett

    04:55

  • Why the pre-Covid workplace is gone

    06:47

  • Left-leaning Democrats push for bolder Biden agenda

    03:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All