Biden slams GOP for opposing assault weapon ban at NOBLE conference

This week, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (“NOBLE”) is holding its annual Training Conference with a focus on “Driving Change: Redefining Law Enforcement and Public Safety Across America.” The group represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies. President Joe Biden delivered virtual remarks Monday taking direct aim at his predecessor about Jan. 6. Capt. Fredrick Thomas, President of NOBLE, and Chief Brenda Goss Andres, incoming President of NOBLE, joined Morning Joe to discuss.July 26, 2022