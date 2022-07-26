IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden slams GOP for opposing assault weapon ban at NOBLE conference

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Poland's Former Foreign Minister: 'If Putin conquers Ukraine, he'll come for us next.'

    08:06

  • New book 'The Big Lie' charts Trump's rise, fall, and the enablers who helped along the way

    05:25

  • J.D. Vance slammed after suggesting women should stay in violent marriages

    04:51

  • Fauci: Monkeypox should 'absolutely' be taken seriously — here's what you need to know

    09:04

  • New documentary shines light on shocking postnatal mortality rates for Black women

    07:02

  • Carolyn Maloney gears up for primary against colleague Jerry Nadler in redrawn N.Y. district

    05:39

  • Kinzinger: Secret Service, Ginni Thomas told media they'll talk to us. Our doors are open.

    10:16

  • Remembering Mika's mom, Emilie Brzezinski

    05:12

  • Joe: There was no inaction on Jan. 6. Why would Trump stop something he planned for months?

    03:29

  • I helped investigate Watergate. The Secret Service texts are like Nixon's lost tapes.

    05:02

  • Beschloss: Think the failures of Jan. 6 a coincidence? You may believe in the tooth fairy.

    03:57

  • Joe: Trump's biggest enablers were begging him to stop. How is he not already in jail?

    05:21

  • GOP's Ivy league elitists playing populist with 'deadly results'

    03:48

  • Biden set to announce 'Safer American Plan,' to help communities fight crime

    04:29

  • CIA Director Burns: As far as we can tell, Putin is 'entirely too healthy'

    05:06

  • 'He was watching TV the whole time': Kinzinger shares video previewing primetime hearing

    02:16

  • Oz vs. Fetterman: In Pennsylvania, a war of ads (and memes) takes center stage

    07:26

  • Secret Service reportedly knew in February that text messages had been purged

    07:05

  • How MAGA-darling Kari Lake turned from Obama donor to a Trump acolyte

    05:09

Morning Joe

Biden slams GOP for opposing assault weapon ban at NOBLE conference

07:36

This week, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (“NOBLE”) is holding its annual Training Conference with a focus on “Driving Change: Redefining Law Enforcement and Public Safety Across America.” The group represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies. President Joe Biden delivered virtual remarks Monday taking direct aim at his predecessor about Jan. 6. Capt. Fredrick Thomas, President of NOBLE, and Chief Brenda Goss Andres, incoming President of NOBLE, joined Morning Joe to discuss.July 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden slams GOP for opposing assault weapon ban at NOBLE conference

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Poland's Former Foreign Minister: 'If Putin conquers Ukraine, he'll come for us next.'

    08:06

  • New book 'The Big Lie' charts Trump's rise, fall, and the enablers who helped along the way

    05:25

  • J.D. Vance slammed after suggesting women should stay in violent marriages

    04:51

  • Fauci: Monkeypox should 'absolutely' be taken seriously — here's what you need to know

    09:04

  • New documentary shines light on shocking postnatal mortality rates for Black women

    07:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All