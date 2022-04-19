IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden set to push for more consequences to Russia in call with allies

    Judge strikes down CDC transportation mask mandate

Morning Joe

Biden set to push for more consequences to Russia in call with allies

06:01

The president is set to hold a video call Tuesday with allies on continuing support for Ukraine. Special Adviser for the White House National Security Council, Matt Miller, joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 19, 2022

    Biden set to push for more consequences to Russia in call with allies

    Judge strikes down CDC transportation mask mandate

