Biden set to announce $5B infrastructure investment in Wisconsin 

- UP NEXT
Trump trails Biden in key battleground state in new polling04:58
Ron DeSantis' biggest 2024 miscalculation05:12
Nikki Haley on NH primary: It's not about winning06:51
Trump endorsed by half of Republican Congress members05:26
Trump considering Rep. Elise Stefanik as running mate07:03
Trump expected to attend second day of E. Jean Carroll trial04:58
Marco Rubio, Mike Lee endorse Trump after dissing him in 201606:36
U.S. and allies launch strikes against Houthis in Yemen06:19
Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania in general election polling04:07
Defense Secretary delays disclosing hospitalization to White House03:21
Trump holds dominant lead in GOP primary, with 62% voter support06:08
Voter calls out Ron DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump04:29
Bipartisan Senate group meets on border security03:06
Plane engulfed in flames at Japan airport00:48
House GOP seeks White House docs on Hunter Biden04:29
Trump: 'Doing my duty' by claiming election rigged00:48
Hostage talks stall after Hamas demands ceasefire06:25
Dems seek to restrain new immigration powers, fearing abuse by Trump06:14
Senators to return to Capitol Monday amid immigration reform deal negotiations06:08
49 percent disapprove of Biden impeachment inquiry06:34
- UP NEXT
Trump trails Biden in key battleground state in new polling04:58
Ron DeSantis' biggest 2024 miscalculation05:12
Nikki Haley on NH primary: It's not about winning06:51
Trump endorsed by half of Republican Congress members05:26
Trump considering Rep. Elise Stefanik as running mate07:03
Trump expected to attend second day of E. Jean Carroll trial04:58
Play All