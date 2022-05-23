Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades

- Now Playing
Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades07:24
- UP NEXT
Is Trump's standing in Wisconsin straw poll evidence his aura of inevitability is fading?06:19
In potential sign Roe v. Wade debate is firing up voters, Dems make gains in polling06:31
Tom Nichols: Three signs Putin may be reassessing his plans09:45
Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great08:05
Joe: Trump still has sway in the party, but it's nothing like it was in '2009:14
Petraeus: Ukraine has won by keeping Russia from achieving its main objective06:14
Petraeus: What Putin has really done is make NATO great again10:46
Bill de Blasio announces his run for Congress03:09
Abbott needs to be held accountable for what happened, says senator09:30
New campaign ad compares J.D. Vance to Marjorie Taylor Greene04:28
Rev. Al: It's time for a face-to-face meeting with Biden on hate crimes08:14
President Biden arrives in South Korea for Asia trip02:16
McFaul: Putin has failed on his major objectives in Ukraine11:13
'Hold onto your hats': Why the stock market could be volatile this summer07:33
U.S. Soccer president celebrates 'historic' equal pay announcement07:06
NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams set to retire01:59
'I miss my hometown; I miss my friends': Writer reflects on leaving Russia06:33
Finland, Sweden applying for NATO membership a 'watershed moment,' says senator06:03
'We're a laughing stock': Georgia voters weigh in on state of U.S. ahead of midterms06:28
- Now Playing
Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades07:24
- UP NEXT
Is Trump's standing in Wisconsin straw poll evidence his aura of inevitability is fading?06:19
In potential sign Roe v. Wade debate is firing up voters, Dems make gains in polling06:31
Tom Nichols: Three signs Putin may be reassessing his plans09:45
Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great08:05
Joe: Trump still has sway in the party, but it's nothing like it was in '2009:14
Play All