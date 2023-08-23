IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

Morning Joe

'It was all garbage!': Biden's successful visit to Maui overshadowed by misleading 'sleeping' claims

A seemingly insignificant moment from a ceremony in Maui featuring President Biden has been amplified by conservative pundits. The clip, taken out of context, led to exaggerated claims of him sleeping or disengaged, sparking widespread speculation. However, a higher-resolution video indicates that Biden nodded in agreement while looking downward.  The Morning Joe panel calls out the distortion propagated by right-wing media, emphasizing the larger context of the event and pointing to the 'glowing coverage' from local newspapers and attendees.Aug. 23, 2023

  date 2023-08-23

    04:31

