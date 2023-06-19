IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Biden's numbers remain stubborn despite his strong record

08:05

The Morning Joe panel discusses President Biden's first-term accomplishments and why his wins aren't necessarily showing up in the polls.June 19, 2023

