Morning Joe

Biden's lack of political courage on Iran nuclear deal a 'tragedy,' says columnist

02:37

Author and MSNBC political analyst Peter Beinart, editor-at-large of the Jewish Current, discusses President Joe Biden's lack of action on reinstituting the Iran nuclear deal. "The tragedy is that the Biden administration is not doing everything it canto revive that deal .It's being held up by a symbolic problem... this has virtually no practical impact, and because Biden wont take that step, the possibility of reviving the deal may be lost." July 14, 2022

