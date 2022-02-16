Biden rejects Trump privilege claim, orders National Archives to hand over WH visitor logs
President Joe Biden has rejected Donald Trump's claim of executive privilege, denying the former president's attempt to block the release of White House visitor logs to the Jan. 6 committee "in light of the urgency" of the committee’s investigation. Feb. 16, 2022
