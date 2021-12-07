Biden, Putin set for call amid growing tensions over Ukraine
05:49
Share this -
copied
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet on a video call Tuesday. The call comes as comes as Russia has deployed more than 90,000 combat troops along Ukraine's border.Dec. 7, 2021
Biden, Putin set for call amid growing tensions over Ukraine
05:49
Democrat from red state says party needs to boost its efforts in rural U.S.
07:21
Former House member announces campaign to recapture his seat
08:56
'America was completely unified': 80 years since attack on Pearl Harbor
10:53
'He was this quiet force': Remembering the life and legacy of Fred Hiatt
12:34
Former D.C. Guard official accuses Army generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 response