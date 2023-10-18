IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden meets with Netanyahu as tensions spread across the region

    08:25
Morning Joe

President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel for a high-stakes trip that comes after a deadly Gaza hospital blast fueled protests across the Middle East and threatened to derail diplomatic efforts. Biden is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and during the meeting Netanyahu thanked Biden for unequivocal support.Oct. 18, 2023

