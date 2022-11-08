IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Steve Kornacki: Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best single pickup opportunity

    05:57

  • Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats

    05:20

  • Joe: You're the one who is sick if you don't feel pain for Pelosi and her family

    12:38

  • Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence

    12:42

  • Democrats sound alarm about possibility of another 'red mirage'

    02:57

  • Nevada candidate says his race is about protecting access to the ballot box

    05:14

  • Andy Cohen: If we are worried about rights being taken, we can all make a change

    07:20

  • Steve Rattner: Dems may have some issues, but money is not one of them

    06:46

  • Joe: Republicans lose one election and suddenly they turn on the military

    03:54

  • 'I'm going to win on Tuesday,' says Rep. Spanberger

    03:45

  • Rev. Al: Do you want your kid to grow up to be like Walker or Rev. Warnock?

    09:21

  • We can't rest just on early turnout, says former Atlanta mayor

    06:05

  • 'The choice is clear in this race,' says North Carolina Senate candidate

    04:41

  • Virginia shaping up to be best bellwether early on election night, says analyst

    05:35

  • Joe: Obama’s vision competed with the lie Trump and Trumpists push

    09:34

  • Dems close the enthusiasm gap with voters ahead of midterms

    05:38

  • 'A moment that was lost': Why GOP leaders should have united against Pelosi attack

    06:06

  • The key figures who stood up to Trump and stood for democracy

    09:10

  • Americans are flocking to vote early

    04:30

  • Irving finally apologizes for tweet, but is it too little too late?

    02:58

Morning Joe

Biden makes his closing pitch to voters Monday night

03:12

On Monday night in Maryland, President Biden made his closing pitch to voters ahead of Election Day.Nov. 8, 2022

