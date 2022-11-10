IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Kornacki: Mark Kelly's lead over Masters grows slightly

    10:05

  • Sen. Booker: Threats to our democracy was a concern in the midterms

    04:12

  • Ken Burns shows the history of the U.S. in new photo book

    06:28
  • Now Playing

    Biden is talking with Leader McCarthy, Dems and GOP members: WH

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Maloney: Democrats are fighting for something, and we're delivering

    12:14

  • The election was about truth vs. lies, says Michigan secretary of state

    03:31

  • Rep. Kinzinger: We need to make an uncomfortable alliance for democracy

    07:38

  • Rep. Pat Ryan secures full term in Congress after tight race

    04:25

  • Eric Adams: I deal with the reality of crime and how constituents feel about it

    08:13

  • Joe: GOP pulled January 6 into Election Day, and they paid for it

    07:35

  • Wes Moore: We won Maryland by going out and earning it

    09:32

  • Jewel performs 'No More Tears' live in studio

    04:03

  • Huma Abedin: Everything has now changed for Biden

    09:00

  • Singer/songwriter Jewel raises awareness around mental health

    04:53

  • Sen. Bennet: We saw a rejection of Trump and of chaos

    05:53

  • Wyclef Jean and Jewel perform 'Redemption Song'

    03:26

  • Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers 

    02:29

  • Joe: You can't overstate how historic last night's win was

    03:02

  • Democracy, constitutional rights mattered more than pocketbook issues

    10:53

  • Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor

    02:02

Morning Joe

Biden is talking with Leader McCarthy, Dems and GOP members: WH

04:33

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon joins Morning Joe to discuss how the White House is feeling following the midterm elections, saying President Biden continues to be pleased by what he sees. Dillon also says Biden has been talking with House Minority Leader McCarthy.Nov. 10, 2022

  • Steve Kornacki: Mark Kelly's lead over Masters grows slightly

    10:05

  • Sen. Booker: Threats to our democracy was a concern in the midterms

    04:12

  • Ken Burns shows the history of the U.S. in new photo book

    06:28
  • Now Playing

    Biden is talking with Leader McCarthy, Dems and GOP members: WH

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Maloney: Democrats are fighting for something, and we're delivering

    12:14

  • The election was about truth vs. lies, says Michigan secretary of state

    03:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All