IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe on Griner release: This is such wonderful, happy news

    02:56

  • Brittney Griner freed as part of prisoner swap

    02:23

  • Why wasn't Paul Whelan part of Brittney Griner swap?

    02:11

  • Biden in tweet: Griner is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home

    00:43
  • Now Playing

    Biden, Griner's wife were in Oval Office, had conversation with Griner

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Peters: Dems were able to clearly contrast where they were against GOP extremism

    10:14

  • Joe: Republicans used to own early voting. Absentee ballots? GOP owned it.

    06:54

  • 'A largely symbolic move': Jan. 6 Committee plans criminal referrals

    04:38

  • Mary McCartney: Abbey Road is an 'amazing, special place'

    11:28

  • Mike Birbiglia talks about death in the 'funniest way you possibly can'

    07:49

  • Time names Zelenskyy its 2022 'Person of the Year'

    06:19

  • Rev. Al: Warnock's win in the Senate will have a policy impact

    07:54

  • Aaron Judge agrees to 9-year, $360M deal with Yankees

    02:13

  • 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor

    08:49

  • Trump faces one setback after another in horrific month

    04:37

  • Mara Gay: Democracy is alive and well and lives to fight another day

    03:41

  • Steve Kornacki: Changing demographics in Atlanta area helped Warnock's campaign

    08:43

  • John Heilemann: Trump's support nationally keeps going down, but he's also the frontrunner

    07:54

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Twitter, 'Easy Rider', Britney Spears

    04:55

  • The life and faith of George H.W. and Barbara Bush

    08:29

Morning Joe

Biden, Griner's wife were in Oval Office, had conversation with Griner

01:37

NBC News' Carol Lee reports more on the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian custody in a high-profile prisoner swap between the U.S. and Moscow.Dec. 8, 2022

  • Joe on Griner release: This is such wonderful, happy news

    02:56

  • Brittney Griner freed as part of prisoner swap

    02:23

  • Why wasn't Paul Whelan part of Brittney Griner swap?

    02:11

  • Biden in tweet: Griner is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home

    00:43
  • Now Playing

    Biden, Griner's wife were in Oval Office, had conversation with Griner

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Peters: Dems were able to clearly contrast where they were against GOP extremism

    10:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All