Biden gets an 'F' from 37 percent in new one-year performance poll
President Biden gets an 'A' for his first year in office from only 11 percent of those polled by Politico and Morning Consult. Biden gets an 'F' from 37 percent. Sam Stein joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 19, 2022
