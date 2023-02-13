IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden escalates fight over Social Security and Medicare, frustrating Republicans

Morning Joe

Biden escalates fight over Social Security and Medicare, frustrating Republicans

After President Joe Biden pummeled Republicans on Social Security and Medicare during his State of the Union address, drawing shouts of outrage from the party, Republican leaders urged him to stop telling Americans that the GOP wants to slash those retirement programs. Sahil Kapur reports.Feb. 13, 2023

