Biden escalates fight over Social Security and Medicare, frustrating Republicans

U.S. shoots down three more unidentified flying objects08:42
- Now Playing
Biden escalates fight over Social Security and Medicare, frustrating Republicans03:44
- UP NEXT
How Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi ties08:25
DeSantis faces challenge of when and how to counterattack Trump09:35
John Kirby: Domestic air travel a concern in downing of flying objects08:31
Women governors on having an impact after 5007:53
Kansas City and Philadelphia mayors prep for Super Bowl LVII05:57
Former Oath Keepers spokesman: We need to take extremism seriously10:39
'We want each other to be successful': Women governors weigh in08:28
Chris Sununu: Donald Trump is not going to win the nomination11:19
Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence10:39
Trump still not on guest list for conservative retreat in Florida01:48
Sen. McConnell goes after Rick Scott on Social Security and Medicare01:21
Steve Rattner: Jobs have recovered from Covid shut down06:31
Half of women in marginalized racial, ethnic groups face racism at work: study06:43
UK announces new wave of sanctions on one of Russia's top ransomware groups07:06
James Carville: Biden set a trap and the GOP walked right into it03:41
San Francisco DA on city safety and a more fair criminal justice system06:09
House member has a few choice words for fellow GOP at roast01:37
'Stolen Youth' looks at how one man created 'a web of abuse'10:35
U.S. shoots down three more unidentified flying objects08:42
- Now Playing
Biden escalates fight over Social Security and Medicare, frustrating Republicans03:44
- UP NEXT
How Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi ties08:25
DeSantis faces challenge of when and how to counterattack Trump09:35
John Kirby: Domestic air travel a concern in downing of flying objects08:31
Women governors on having an impact after 5007:53
Play All