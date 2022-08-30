IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden delivering a 'Soul of the Nation' speech to divided country

Morning Joe

Biden delivering a 'Soul of the Nation' speech to divided country

President Biden plans to deliver a prime-time speech this week about how America’s “rights and freedoms are still under attack,” returning to the core message of his 2020 campaign as Americans are getting ready to vote in the November midterm elections.Aug. 30, 2022

