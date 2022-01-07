Joe: Thursday reminded us of Capitol Hill officers' sacrifices and how far House GOP has fallen
11:41
President Biden took sharp aim at former President Trump on Thursday, accusing him of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year with a 'web of lies' about the 2020 election. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 7, 2022
