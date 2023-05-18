IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden leading Trump by seven points in new 2024 polling

  • Florida teacher under investigation for showing film explains why she showed movie in class

    Biden campaign team lays out 2024 campaign strategy

    14th Amendment is an option Biden needs ready on debt, says senator

  • Mayor Adams: Democrats need to get behind handling border crisis

  • New York, NJ to unveil brand and logo as host city for FIFA World Cup

  • Steve Rattner: Not much impact on deficit after tax cuts for the rich

  • Joe: Trump, DeSantis lack the political touch, and that is why they go extreme on issues

  • Kenny Smith on his new book 'Talk of Champions'

  • House member seeking to expel Rep. Santos: He's a 'liar and a fraud'

  • Patricia Arquette: 'High Desert' is a counter-culture comedy

  • 'It was extremely disturbing': Police chief on discovering officer's hate-filled online comments

  • 'This is a huge challenge for me': Sean Hayes on his Broadway return

  • Senator says new agency devoted to regulating AI is necessary

  • Senator introduces bill that would ensure abortion access for female servicemembers

  • 'We need rules and regulations': Senator weighs in on AI's 'scary prospects'

  • A look at Trump's flip-flopping on abortion

  • Florida's largest city elects woman, a Democrat, as mayor for first time

  • Mika on NC abortion vote: Do you want a state that does not offer health care?

  • WH: In debt ceiling fight, Republicans are proposing increasing poverty

Morning Joe

Biden campaign team lays out 2024 campaign strategy

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, joins Morning Joe to discuss President Biden's 2024 campaign strategy. Rep. Escobar is serving as one of the president's campaign co-chairs.May 18, 2023

