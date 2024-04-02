IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden campaign calls Florida 'winnable' in new memo
  • Biden makes strides with Independent voters in new polling

    Biden campaign calls Florida 'winnable' in new memo

Morning Joe

Biden campaign calls Florida 'winnable' in new memo

President Biden's campaign says it has a pathway to victory there in November, and it plans to contrast the administration's policies with what it's calling the GOP's "toxic political agenda" there. The Morning Joe panel -- including Jennifer Palmieri, Symone Sanders-Townsend and John Heilemann -- discusses,April 2, 2024

