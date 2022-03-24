Biden and NATO leaders meet as war enters second month
President Biden is attending an emergency gathering of NATO leaders, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also scheduled to address. The NATO summit will be followed by a meeting with leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations and an address to European Union leaders, the White House said.March 24, 2022
