IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • President Biden and first lady set to visit Buffalo

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Biden and Jeff Bezos spar over tweet about inflation

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Kornacki: Governor and Senate race in Pa. could have tag-team effect

    07:29

  • 'White supremacy is a global terror threat': Head of ADL calls on Biden for anti-hate strategy

    09:47

  • Ukraine cedes control of Mariupol to Russia; Senate advances $40B package

    08:25

  • Pennsylvania holds closely watched primary

    03:02

  • Buffalo victim advocated for stricter gun laws

    01:36

  • Sen. Murphy: Common sense gun reform on a national level is necessary

    09:24

  • Joe: Talk about demographics is not the same as replacement theory

    08:18

  • Meacham: I do think there's hope; without hope we should just close down the republic

    04:55

  • Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate participated in January 6 march

    03:36

  • Bloggers in Russia criticize military after Ukraine bridge attack

    07:32

  • What are the next legal steps for Buffalo shooting suspect?

    06:11

  • Greek prime minister set to discuss U.S.-Greece relations, Ukraine war with Biden

    08:39

  • 'Let's love each other more': Buffalo mayor laments loss of 'great lives'

    07:15

  • 'Hate out in the open': McMorrow pushes back against rising rhetoric

    10:08

  • Joe on shootings: Fear is used by media moguls, tyrants to target most emotionally fragile

    01:55

  • Rev. Al: We shouldn't be surprised by this hate, but the question is what will we do about it?

    05:57

  • President Biden and first lady to visit Buffalo following shooting

    03:47

  • Biden administration scrambles to fix country's baby formula shortage

    05:51

Morning Joe

Biden and Jeff Bezos spar over tweet about inflation

05:48

The White House and Amazon's Jeff Bezos are sparring over a tweet President Biden sent about bringing down inflation by making sure the wealthiest corporations 'pay their fair share.' Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses.May 17, 2022

  • President Biden and first lady set to visit Buffalo

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Biden and Jeff Bezos spar over tweet about inflation

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Kornacki: Governor and Senate race in Pa. could have tag-team effect

    07:29

  • 'White supremacy is a global terror threat': Head of ADL calls on Biden for anti-hate strategy

    09:47

  • Ukraine cedes control of Mariupol to Russia; Senate advances $40B package

    08:25

  • Pennsylvania holds closely watched primary

    03:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All