Morning Joe

Biden administration gets tough on 'ghost guns'

05:42

President Biden is set to announce the DOJ has issued a final rule to ban the business of manufacturing the most accessible ghost guns. Biden is set to announce other measures to curb gun violence, and Domestic Policy Advisor in the Biden Administration, Susan Rice, joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 11, 2022

