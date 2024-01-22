IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Trump really thinks he’s running against Obama

  • Chris Matthews: Nikki Haley didn't rise to the occasion in New Hampshire

  • 'I had to flee my own state': Biden Harris campaign focuses on abortion rights in new ad

    Biden administration announces new abortion initiatives on Roe anniversary

    Rep. Stefanik says 'Trump hasn't lost his step,' yet Trump mispronounces her name

  • John Heilemann: 'Empty seats all over the arena' for Trump rally in NH

  • Biden mocks Trump over Haley, Pelosi mix-up

  • What could Haley do to pull out a win in New Hampshire?

  • Steve Rattner: House becomes the stumbling block in making progress

  • We won't be a spoiler for Trump: No Labels founder defends group

  • Chris Matthews: I see an upset coming in New Hampshire

  • U.S. mayors set to meet with President Biden

  • 'It is very clearly laid out': 'Protect Democracy' issues warnings in 'Authoritarian Playbook'

  • Joe: Speaker Johnson is concerned about three or four back benchers

  • 'You can just tell how worried he is': Trump again mixes up Biden with Obama

  • Joe: Trump has a movement, but it has the general election success of the NY Jets

  • Things go very wrong for assassin on final mission in 'American Star'

  • Jodie Foster and Kali Reis on the challenges of making 'True Detective: Night Country'

  • House Dem blasts Speaker Johnson for worrying about angering Trump on border bill

  • Trump says presidents should be allowed to 'cross the line' without being prosecuted

Morning Joe

Biden administration announces new abortion initiatives on Roe anniversary

President Joe Biden will convene key members of his Cabinet on Monday to discuss abortion rights on the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, according to a White House official. The WH will detail new actions the Biden administration is taking to strengthen access to contraception and medication abortion, as well as ensuring patients can receive emergency medical care. Attorneys Kathryn Kolbert and Julie F. Kay along with All In Together's Lauren Leader join Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 22, 2024

