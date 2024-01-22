Biden administration announces new abortion initiatives on Roe anniversary

President Joe Biden will convene key members of his Cabinet on Monday to discuss abortion rights on the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, according to a White House official. The WH will detail new actions the Biden administration is taking to strengthen access to contraception and medication abortion, as well as ensuring patients can receive emergency medical care. Attorneys Kathryn Kolbert and Julie F. Kay along with All In Together's Lauren Leader join Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 22, 2024